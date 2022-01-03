$100.54 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report $100.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.20 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $83.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $383.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $443.35 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $448.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

Shares of SPSC traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.61. 1,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $2,904,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

