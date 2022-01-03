$13.68 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $14.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.41 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $158.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

