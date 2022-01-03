1,345 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,345 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $3,786,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $380.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.50. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.70.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

