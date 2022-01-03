$135.59 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to announce $135.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.10 million and the highest is $136.08 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $114.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $424.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.85 million to $428.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $475.47 million, with estimates ranging from $470.30 million to $478.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

ARLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 1,189,375 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after buying an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $884.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.88.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

