13,687 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 97,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 546,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

REYN opened at $31.40 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.