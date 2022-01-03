1,475 Shares in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $55,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COR opened at $169.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.77. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

