$160.00 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report sales of $160.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.70 million. Oil States International reported sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $575.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $733.13 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 45.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,352 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Oil States International by 308.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 424,740 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OIS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.97. 761,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $305.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

