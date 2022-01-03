$17.94 EPS Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings per share of $17.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $18.80 and the lowest is $16.74. AutoZone posted earnings of $14.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $106.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $99.86 to $111.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $118.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $111.87 to $126.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,951.65.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $50.22 on Wednesday, reaching $2,046.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,970. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,912.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,713.07.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.