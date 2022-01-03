$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. 2,572,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

