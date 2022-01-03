$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $10.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

NYSE APD traded down $7.19 on Wednesday, reaching $297.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

