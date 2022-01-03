$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD traded down $7.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,795. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.21 and a 200-day moving average of $285.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

