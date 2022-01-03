$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report sales of $2.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.75 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $12.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,890,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 17,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $643.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

