2,000 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,210 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 112.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

