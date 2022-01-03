20,381 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 402,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 194.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMG. Truist upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

