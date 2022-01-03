$278.73 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report sales of $278.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.40 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,837. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

