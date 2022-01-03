2,894 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth about $1,878,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $7,122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $6,055,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,750 shares of company stock worth $14,674,801.

Several analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $80.33 on Monday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

