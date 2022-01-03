2,934 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,996,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.83.

KNSL stock opened at $237.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.87. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average of $183.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.