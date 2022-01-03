361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Up 4,500.0% in December

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 828.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIOF remained flat at $$0.49 during trading on Monday. 361 Degrees International has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
About 361 Degrees International
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.