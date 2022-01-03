361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Up 4,500.0% in December

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 828.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIOF remained flat at $$0.49 during trading on Monday. 361 Degrees International has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

