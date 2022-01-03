3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 483.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,509 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 82,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 66.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 66,540 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 247,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 10.5% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

MMM traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,107. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

