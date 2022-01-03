42,712 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Acquired by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in QuantumScape by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $1,049,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,080,079 shares of company stock worth $28,775,083 over the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $23.34. 50,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,908,470. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 10.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

