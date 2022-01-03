45,058 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,022,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $11,277,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 18.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

SOFI opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

