5,217 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 651.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,390,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 204,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,285,000.

DFAS stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.93. 760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,906. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98.

