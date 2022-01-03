$57.51 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post $57.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.25 million and the lowest is $56.78 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $38.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $233.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.64 million to $236.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $241.67 million, with estimates ranging from $239.77 million to $243.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

In other news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

