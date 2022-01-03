$57.51 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post $57.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.25 million and the lowest is $56.78 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $38.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $233.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.64 million to $236.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $241.67 million, with estimates ranging from $239.77 million to $243.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

In other news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.