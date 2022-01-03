660 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 472,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,353 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,568,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $329.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $235.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

