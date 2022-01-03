$72.67 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce sales of $72.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $48.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $268.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $268.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $292.63 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

CAMT traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $47.43. 1,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.48. Camtek has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $49.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 220,487 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.