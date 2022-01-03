$75.06 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $75.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.45 billion to $75.64 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $290.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.95 billion to $291.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $306.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $303.97 billion to $307.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

NYSE:CVS opened at $103.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $104.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 124,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

