7,525 Shares in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,782,000.

BATS:KNG opened at $57.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60.

