$762.60 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post $762.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $766.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.19 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SPB opened at $101.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.03. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $74.26 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

