$8.08 Million in Sales Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will post sales of $8.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $15.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $62.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.92 million, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TARS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $53,099.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $145,465.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,321 shares of company stock worth $828,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TARS opened at $22.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $49.37.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

