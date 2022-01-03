$87.38 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce $87.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.66 million and the highest is $91.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $334.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $351.62 million, with estimates ranging from $343.75 million to $359.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

