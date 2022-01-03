9,109 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Okta by 68.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.91. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

