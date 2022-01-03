931 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

VTI stock opened at $241.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

