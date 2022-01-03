99,970 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

