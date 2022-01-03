Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $153.51 million and $25.40 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 69,426,958 coins and its circulating supply is 67,662,795 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.