AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Up 389.1% in December

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 389.1% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABQQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,541. AB International Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Get AB International Group alerts:

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. is an Intellectual Property (IP) investment and licensing company. It engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies,TV show and music. The company was founded on July 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.