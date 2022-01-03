Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 785.7% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANIOY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Acerinox stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.77. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 18.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acerinox will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

