ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stake Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

