ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $85.27

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.27, but opened at $88.18. ACM Research shares last traded at $85.86, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.57.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

