ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 94.8% in December

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ACSAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,899. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

