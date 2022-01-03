Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,611 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $44,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after buying an additional 1,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $88,307,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $86,309,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3,480.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after buying an additional 366,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after buying an additional 306,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $2,525,403.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.90. 2,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.50. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.35 and a 12-month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

