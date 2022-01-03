Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 968 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 240.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.5% in the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.