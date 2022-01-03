Adviser Investments LLC Buys 676 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $346.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $346.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

