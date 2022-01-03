Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $355.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

