Adviser Investments LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $336.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.94. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

