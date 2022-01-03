Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2,185.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $1,473,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $397.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.99. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

