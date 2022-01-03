Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.20 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

