Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.