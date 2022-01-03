Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,157 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 27,159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 88.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

