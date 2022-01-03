Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $60.39 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

