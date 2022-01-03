Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,525 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

